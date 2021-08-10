Horizon Protocol (HZN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $335,420.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $335,420.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

