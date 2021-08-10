Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $479,021.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,379,057 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

