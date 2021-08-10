HSBC Lowers Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to Hold

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

