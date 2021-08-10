H&T Group’s (HAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of H&T Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,407. The stock has a market cap of £129.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

