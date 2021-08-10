H&T Group’s (HAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of H&T Group stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,407. The stock has a market cap of £129.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34.
H&T Group Company Profile
