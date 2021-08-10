Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

