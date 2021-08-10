Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

