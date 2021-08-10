Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0071

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $58,051.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

