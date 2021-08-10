HUNT (HUNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.59 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. HUNT has a market cap of $37.58 million and $11.59 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00867224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00154873 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

