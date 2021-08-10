Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 120,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.05. 5,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,758. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

