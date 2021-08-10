Huobi BTC Achieves Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $12.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45,720.36 or 1.00252171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00158012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00146839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,648.36 or 1.00094301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00816699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.