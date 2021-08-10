Huobi Token (HT) One Day Volume Tops $311.65 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.13 or 0.00028929 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $311.65 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00854465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00040182 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

