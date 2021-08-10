Hush (HUSH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,066.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Hush has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,066.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00290824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00155459 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.