Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hydro One traded as high as C$31.19 and last traded at C$31.19, with a volume of 326139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.85.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.30.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.52.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6121486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.