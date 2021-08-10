Hyper Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137,596.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $855,785.31 and $137,596.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,675.20 or 0.99894954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00826940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

