HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001908 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,534.75 or 0.99985756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $474.83 or 0.01042640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00346723 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00384955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004491 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

