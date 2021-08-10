Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €600.00 ($705.88) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €541.50 ($637.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($727.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €455.78.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

