Hyve (HYVE) Hits One Day Volume of $646,603.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $646,603.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 130,579.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

