i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 200,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.