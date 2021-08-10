ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.