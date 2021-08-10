ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Shares of ICF International stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
