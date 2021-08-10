ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

