Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $267.45

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.45 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 104,444 shares.

IDEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £737.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is 1.12%.

In other news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

