IDEX Price Reaches $0.0571 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $33.75 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

