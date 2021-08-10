Idle Market Cap Reaches $15.60 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $15.60 million and $217,131.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00013921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.34 or 0.99849306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00815258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,263 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

