IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.95

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

