iEthereum Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. iEthereum has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.