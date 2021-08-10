IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 16,306 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $40.03.

