IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 17,476 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.