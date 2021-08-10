IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,441 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

