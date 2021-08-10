IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 48,148 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3,049.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.