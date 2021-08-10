IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,322,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.