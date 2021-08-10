IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3,092.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after buying an additional 653,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after buying an additional 200,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 244,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45.

