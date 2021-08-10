IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,847 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.