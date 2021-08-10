IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80.

