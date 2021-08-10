IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.94 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,107 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 61,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 225,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

