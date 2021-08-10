IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock opened at $249.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $191.72 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock worth $120,177,232 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

