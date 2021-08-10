IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 47.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.94. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

