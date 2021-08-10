IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

