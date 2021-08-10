IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 270 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $535.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.94. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

