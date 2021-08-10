IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 32,451 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of JHMM opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

