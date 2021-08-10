IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,963 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 284,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,282,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,984,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

