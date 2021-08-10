IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,750,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,668,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 206,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

