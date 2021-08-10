IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.