IFP Advisors Inc Sells 18,896 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90.

