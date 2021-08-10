IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,796 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $241.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $243.68.

