IG Gold (IGG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,096.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $91,096.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015207 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.