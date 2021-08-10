IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IGMS traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,269. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.49.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,178 shares of company stock valued at $475,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

