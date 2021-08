Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $860,984.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00157238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,422.80 or 0.99739939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 134,459.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.60 or 0.00815957 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

