II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.68.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. 52,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

