II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.83 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.68.

Shares of IIVI traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,950. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.23. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

