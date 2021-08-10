II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of IIVI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. 2,925,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.68.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

